Dufour R, Juster RP, Geoffrion S. Ann. Work Expo. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Oxford University Press)

10.1093/annweh/wxaa099

33125466

Exposure to workplace violence puts child protection workers at risk for adverse occupational outcomes. While previous studies have identified protective and risk factors, individual differences in gender roles have yet to be explored. Moving beyond sex, the present study aims to examine the ways in which gender roles influence exposure to workplace violence, professional quality of life, and wellbeing at work among child protection workers. A randomized sample stratified by sex of 301 Canadian child protection workers (male: 15.6%, female: 84.4%) completed validated questionnaires of gender roles, professional quality of life, and wellbeing at work. We assessed mean differences using analyses of covariances controlling for clinical experience and type of work. We then assessed the moderating effect of gender roles on other variables through hierarchical multiple linear regressions. Androgyny (high masculinity and high femininity) was associated with higher scores on positive indicators of professional quality of life and wellbeing at work. However, gender roles showed no significant moderating effect on the relationship between exposure to violence, professional quality of life, and wellbeing at work.

RESULTS suggest that androgyny could be related to potential psychosocial benefits for child protection workers.


workplace violence; child protection workers; gender roles; professional quality of life; wellbeing at work

