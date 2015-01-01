Abstract

BACKGROUND: National guidance recommends CT-head for all children <1 year old with suspected physical abuse, and to be considered for those <2 years old to exclude abusive head trauma.



OBJECTIVES: To investigate whether this guidance is followed, and the associations between clinical presentation and CT findings, to determine whether guidance could be refined.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A retrospective case note review of all children <2 years old who underwent medical assessment for suspected abuse (2009-2017). Outcome measures were frequency of CT-head, and diagnostic yield of intracranial injury, skull fracture or both.



RESULTS: CT-head was undertaken in 60.3% (152/252) of children <12 months old and 7.8% (13/167) of those aged 12-24 months. The diagnostic yield in children who had a CT-head was 27.1% in children <6 months old, 14.3% in those 6-12 months old (p=0.07) and 42.6% (6/13) in those 12-24 months old. For those with head swelling or neurological impairment, it was 84.2% (32/38). In children <12 months old without these clinical features, the estimated prevalence of occult head injury was 6.1% (7/115). The strongest predictors of an abnormal CT-head were swelling to the head (OR 46.7), neurological impairment (OR 20.6) and a low haemoglobin (OR 11.8).



CONCLUSION: All children <2 years of age with suspected physical abuse and neurological impairment or head swelling should undergo CT-head. Where the technical skills and the requisite expertise to interpret MRI exist, an MRI scan may be the optimal first-line neuroimaging investigation in infants who are neurologically stable with injuries unrelated to the head to minimise cranial radiation exposure.

