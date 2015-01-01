|
Citation
Kim E, Lee JH, Lee DH. Arch. Suicide Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
33119996
Abstract
BACKGROUNDS: South Korea, a nation with rapidly aging population, has the highest suicide rates in the world, and the elderly have a suicide rate three times higher than the national average. We classified the drugs ingested for suicide attempts by age groups and compare the clinical outcomes between non-elderly and elderly patients who attempted suicide by ingesting drugs.
Language: en
Keywords
emergency department; suicide; Elderly; hypnotics; sedatives; zolpidem