Abstract

OBJECTIVEMental health nurses (MHNs) have a long, under-recognised, history of engaging in psychotherapeutic practice across the spectrum of mental illness and mental health problems. There is a need for a psychotherapeutic response for people with complex or serious mental health problems within the stepped care model and in response to increased need for psychotherapeutic responses to COVID-19 and natural disasters. This project sought to identify the educational preparation and self-reported competency of MHNs to clinically undertake psychotherapy across the continuum of care.



METHODS Situated within a larger mixed-methods study exploring how MHNs practice psychotherapy, adapt it to routine care and envisage the future, this paper reports the findings from a survey of MHNs regarding their educational preparation, experience and competence in modalities of psychotherapy and the application of psychotherapy with specific clinical groups.



RESULTS In all, 153 MHNs responded to a request to participate in the study. In this cohort, 86% of nurses had postgraduate qualifications specific to psychotherapy and 95% had worked for over 10 years in the mental health field and had hundreds of hours of training in psychotherapy. There was a high level of self-reported competence in working with people with serious mental health problems and at-risk or vulnerable groups.



CONCLUSIONS Currently, MHNs are not recognised in federal funding arrangements to procure psychotherapeutic intervention for members of the Australian population who require it. MHNs ought to be recognised as independent providers based on both the psychotherapeutic skills they possess and their specialist clinical skills of working with people across the spectrum of mental health problems. Appropriately qualified MHNs need to be funded to use their skills in psychotherapy via access to appropriate funding arrangements, such as Better Access and the National Disability Insurance Scheme.What is known about the topic? MHNs do not appear to be recognised as having postgraduate knowledge and skills in psychotherapy and other psychotherapeutic interventions. This lack of recognition has resulted in the Australian public being unable to access subsidised specialist psychotherapeutic services by this highly experienced group. Most published commentary has been around the Mental Health Nurse Incentive Program, but, to date, scholarly work related to this program has not influenced public views and policy formation despite multiple favourable evaluations.What does this paper add?This study highlights that MHNs possess a largely unrecognised and valuable skill set in psychotherapy practice that they can adapt to work with people with complex needs.What are the implications to practitioners?MHNs possess skills and experience that, if recognised and funded, could be rapidly mobilised to improve consumer outcomes across the continuum of stepped care and in response to increased need during COVID-19.

Language: en