Abstract

BACKGROUND: The radius and ulna are the most commonly fractured long bones in the school-aged population, accounting for 40% of all fractures. Management of individual fractures depends on the fracture pattern and age of the child.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this article is to provide an overview of the management concepts for specific fracture patterns and support general practitioners to confidently manage these fractures and refer to orthopaedic services when required.



DISCUSSION: Orthopaedic advice and/or referral are recommended for unstable fracture types (greenstick and complete fractures), particularly in older children where remodelling potential is minimal. Early referral for growth plate injuries and suspected Monteggia and Galeazzi injuries is warranted to minimise long term complications.

