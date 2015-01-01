|
Citation
|
Hunzinger KJ, Radzak KN, Costantini KM, Swanik CB, Buckley TA. BMJ Mil. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33122400
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Concussions have been associated with an increased risk of lower-extremity musculoskeletal injury (LE-MSI) in athletes and US Army soldiers, creating an added economic, physical and social burden. Yet, there is a paucity of evidence on this relationship among Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) cadets, a group which engages in activities with high-injury risk and will subsequently commission as active duty officers. This study aimed to examine the association between concussions and LE-MSI in ROTC cadets.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
epidemiology; sports medicine; neurological injury