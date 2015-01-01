|
Bellairs-Walsh I, Perry Y, Krysinska K, Byrne SJ, Boland A, Michail M, Lamblin M, Gibson KL, Lin A, Li TY, Hetrick S, Robinson J. BMJ Open 2020; 10(10): e038855.
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
33115897
OBJECTIVES: General practitioners (GPs) have a key role in supporting young people who present with suicidal behaviour/self-harm. However, little is known about young people's opinions and experiences related to GPs' practices for such presentations, and their decisions to disclose suicidal behaviour/self-harm to GPs. Additionally, existing guidelines for the management of suicide risk and/or self-harm have not incorporated young people's perspectives. This study aimed to explore young people's views and experiences related to the identification, assessment and care of suicidal behaviour and self-harm in primary care settings with GPs.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; primary care; qualitative research; child & adolescent psychiatry; quality in health care; suicide & self-harm