Abstract

For a sport to develop a meaningful injury prevention strategy, sound epidemiological data are crucial. This, in turn, needs to be based on the analysis of known risk factors involved in the sport so that mitigation strategies can be introduced by modifying the rules and laws if necessary. The key objective for medical advisors in sports is to reduce morbidity and to promote the sport as a health-enhancing leisure activity. In this editorial, we aimed to motivate other international sport federations to take similar action.



Insufficient physical activity greatly increases the risk of non-communicable diseases, and physical inactivity is one of the biggest public health threats of the 21st century.



Despite the incontrovertible evidence of the health benefits of physical activity, a WHO survey of 1.6 million participants in 146 countries revealed that 81% of children and adolescents aged 11-17 years participated in insufficient physical activity. In a climate dominated by COVID-19, obesity is clearly linked to poor outcome, along …

