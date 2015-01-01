Abstract

A finite element (FE) model of an 11-month-old child's femur was developed to evaluate fracture risk in short-distance feet-first falls and bed falls. Pediatric material properties were applied to the FE model. Femur loading was derived from previously conducted fall experiments using a child surrogate where fall conditions (e.g., fall height, impact surface) were varied. Fracture thresholds based on principal stress and strain were used to examine potential for fracture. Peak stress/strain were significantly greater for feet-first falls from greater heights and onto harder impact surfaces. Feet-first falls exceeded some, but not all fracture thresholds. Bed falls did not exceed any fracture thresholds.

