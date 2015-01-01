Abstract

Poisoned patients commonly present to EDs. The optimal management of these patients is constantly evolving as new evidence emerges. Textbooks cannot be updated regularly enough to incorporate these changes, and their advice may not reflect the current practice of experts. Clinicians treating poisoned patients need an up-to-date accessible resource to aid their management decisions. The updated eTG complete, Toxicology and Toxinology guideline represents a consensus of contemporary evidence and expert views from across Australia. Important key changes include: updated advice on decontamination, particularly use of activated charcoal; stepwise escalation in supportive care, including guidance on the most appropriate inotropes for each agent and antidote recommendations for specific poisoning scenarios. Toxicology and Toxinology covers more than 100 poisoning topics and offers more detailed risk assessment, management and disposition advice. It is a valuable evidence-based resource for the management of poisoned patients.

