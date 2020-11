Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Review the impact of COVID-19 social restrictions on trauma presentations in South Australia



METHODS: Retrospective database review



RESULTS: During the period of social restrictions there was a reduction in presentations of trauma and major trauma by 17% and 33% respectively. The reduction in presentation rates was due to a large decrease in those aged over 40, with an increase in presentations in those younger than 40. Review by mechanism and location of injury revealed a reduction in road trauma, yet an increase in pedestrian trauma and trauma at home.



CONCLUSIONS: Social restrictions alter the characteristics of trauma presentations.

