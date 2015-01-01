|
Dietch JR, Furst AJ. Front. Neurol. 2020; 11: e530273.
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
33117253 PMCID
Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is a significant public health problem. Insomnia is one of the most common symptoms of TBI, occurring in 30-50% of patients with TBI, and is more frequently reported in patients with mild as opposed to moderate or severe TBI. Although insomnia may be precipitated by mTBI, it is unlikely to subside on its own without specific treatment even after symptoms of mTBI reduce or remit.
Language: en
traumatic brain injury; sleep; CBT (cognitive-behavioral therapy); cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I); insomnia; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI)