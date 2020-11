Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.3389/fnins.2020.00171.].



A Corrigendum on

Steady-State Visual-Evoked Potentials as a Biomarker for Concussion: A Pilot Study by Fong, D. H. C., Cohen, A., Boughton, P., Raftos, P., Herrera, J. E., Simon, N. G., et al. (2020). Front. Neurosci. 14:171. doi: 10.3389/fnins.2020.00171



In the original article, we, the publishers, neglected to include that one of the authors, AC, has filed a patent for technology in this general area and that a company HeadsafeIP provided indirect funding to DF, DP, and JH.



The authors apologize for this error and state that this does not change the scientific conclusions of the article in any way. The original article has been updated.

Language: en