SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dassisti L, Loriol M, Mininni G, Tafuri S, Bianchi FP, Loconsole P, Grattagliano I. G. Ital. Med. Lav. Ergon. 2020; 42(3): 160-173.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, PI-ME Editrice)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

33119976

Abstract

The aim of this research is to analyse the phenomenon of workplace bullying in two countries: Italy and France and trying to understand the differences among them. The words used to refer to it are respectively "mobbing" in Italy and "harcèlement moral" in France. The research analyse the phenomenon's characteristics through the opinion of an expert sample, belonging to different areas linked to their cultural background. They were selected by the researchers for their expertise and experience on this topic. The tool used was a semi-structured interview conducted in vivo by the researcher. The data resulting were processed as follow: a qualitative analysis was conducted through the production of short synthesis for each interview; a quantitative analysis was conducted through the attempt to standardize the qualitative answers in percentage data. The results shows the existence of different phenomenon's characteristics in the two countries.


Language: it

Keywords

Italy; France; workplace bullying; Comparative study; violence at work

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print