Abstract

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and its associated disease (COVID-19) represent a global health emergency that requires integrated and multidisciplinary intervention by international medical and scientific communities, in support of the national governments. In Italy many public health measures have been adopted to contain the transmission of the disease, which also involved occupational physicians. The regulatory path has had a rapid evolution due to the trend of infections and progressive scientific evidence: the most recent Circular from the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies and the Ministry of Health provides for the termination of the "exceptional health surveillance" activity, the management and protection of fragile individuals by activating the medical examination on request of the employee and excludes the old age, without comorbidities, as a specific condition of risk of serious complication of SARS-CoV-2 infection. For preventive and insurance purposes, COVID-19 usually represents a generic biological risk, for which the same measures must be adopted for the entire population. In the Inail Circular no. 13 of April 3, 2020, however, it is stated that professional categories that perform front office duties are considered exposed to a higher risk, as well as, health professionals, can be considered exposed to a specific risk. From January 1st to July 31st 2020, 51,363 cases of infection from SARS-CoV-2 were reported to INAIL as an accident. In the same period INAIL noticed a decrease in reports of accidents and occupational disease overall, correlated to the effects of lockdown and smart working.

Language: it