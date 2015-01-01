Abstract

In general, immigrants suffer poor working conditions. This is particularly true in the case of women, who constitute 48% of international migrants, and these poor conditions are closely linked to the sectors they mainly occupy, such as domestic and care-giving services. The aim of the present study was to investigate the working conditions of the female immigrant population living in southern Spain and how these conditions may affect their health. A qualitative study using semi-structured interviews and discussion groups was conducted over one year in 2019, with 61 immigrant women recruited. The sectors occupied by immigrant women were caregiving for dependent people and domestic services. Most of the female immigrants interviewed were working (63.94%), although the majority were employed in an irregular situation, with a very long working day. Among the main risks identified were biological risks, physical attacks, falls, wounds and musculoskeletal complaints related to handling patients and carrying out household chores. Most of them had not taken an occupational health test and did not report accidents occurring in the workplace for fear of losing their jobs. The main health problems were related to physical and mental health (such as musculoskeletal diseases and stress). These findings highlight the importance of making a major change in our perspective regarding the social value of including immigrant women in the labour market and the different aspects related to their health.

Language: en