|
Citation
|
Lv Y, Zafari Z, Jiao B, Chun C, Zhang L, Wang Z, Muennig PA. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(21): e7780.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33114374
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: With the Safety Ensuring Lives Future Deployment and Research in Vehicle Evolution (SELF DRIVE) Act in the United States, there is a growing interest in autonomous vehicles (AVs). One avenue of innovation would be to use them to mobilize and coordinate response efforts during natural disasters. This study uses an earthquake response in an urban, developed setting as a hypothetical example case study. In this hypothetical scenario, private AVs would be mobilized to help rescue victims from collapsed structures.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
autonomous vehicles; disaster management; earthquake emergency rescue; risk reduction