Abstract

Evaluating the susceptibility of regional landslides is one of the core steps in spatial landslide prediction. Starting from multiresolution image segmentation and object-oriented classification theory, this paper uses the four parameters of entropy, energy, correlation, and contrast from remote-sensing images in the Zigui-Badong section of Three Gorges Reservoir as image texture factors; the original image data for the study area were divided into 2279 objects after segmentation. According to the various indicators of the existing historical landslide database in the Three Gorges Reservoir area, combined with the classification processing steps for different types of multistructured data, the relevant geological evaluation factors, including the slope gradient, slope structure, and engineering rock group, were rated based on expert experience. From the perspective of the object-oriented segmentation of multiresolution images and geological factor rating classification, the C5.0 decision tree susceptibility classification model was constructed for the prediction of four types of landslide susceptibility units in the Zigui-Badong section. The mapping results show that the engineering rock group of a high-susceptibility unit usually develops in soft rock or soft-hard interphase rock groups, and the slope is between 15°-30°. The model results show that the average accuracy is 91.64%, and the kappa coefficients are 0.84 and 0.51, indicating that the C5.0 decision tree algorithm provides good accuracy and can clearly divide landslide susceptibility levels for a specific area, respectively. This landslide susceptibility classification, based on multiresolution image segmentation and geological factor classification, has potential applicability.

