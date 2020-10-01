Abstract

Religiosity and spirituality (R/S) are increasingly recognized as significant aspects in the evaluation of depressed patients. Limited research, however, has investigated the impact of R/S on outcomes of more severe or chronic depressed patients. The present study investigated the impact of different religiosity dimensions in tertiary care Brazilian depressed patients over suicide risk scores measured at baseline and remission of depressive symptoms in a 6-month prospective follow-up. In 277 individuals interviewed, 226 presented a diagnosis of depressive episode and 192 were assessed in the follow-up. Religiosity was evaluated using the Duke University Religion Index, comprising three dimensions of religiosity (organizational religiosity, non-organizational religiosity, intrinsic religiosity). Other potential predictors of outcomes included the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), Maudsley Staging of illness (MSM), Medical Outcomes Study Social Support Survey (MOS), World Health Organization Spirituality, Religiousness and Personal Beliefs instrument (WHOQOL-SRPB) and Hamilton Depression Scale (HAM-D).



RESULTS showed that almost half (46.1%) of the patients reported previous suicide attempts. Linear regression models identified that religious attendance (t-statistic -2.17, P=0.03), intrinsic religiosity (t-statistic -2.42, P=0.01) and WHOQOL-SRPB (t-statistic -3.67, P=0.00) were inversely correlated to suicide risk scores. In a prospective follow-up 16.7 % of patients (n=32/192) achieved remission of depressive symptoms (HAM-D scores ≤7). Religious attendance (OR 1.83, P=0.02) was identified as the main predictor of remission.



FINDINGS reinforce the importance of attending to religiosity/spirituality in order to improve outcomes and promote the recovery especially among severely depressed patients with increased suicide risk.

Language: en