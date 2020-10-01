|
Mosqueiro BP, Caldieraro MA, Messinger M, da Costa FBP, Peteet JR, P Fleck M. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 279: 434-442.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
33120244
Abstract
Religiosity and spirituality (R/S) are increasingly recognized as significant aspects in the evaluation of depressed patients. Limited research, however, has investigated the impact of R/S on outcomes of more severe or chronic depressed patients. The present study investigated the impact of different religiosity dimensions in tertiary care Brazilian depressed patients over suicide risk scores measured at baseline and remission of depressive symptoms in a 6-month prospective follow-up. In 277 individuals interviewed, 226 presented a diagnosis of depressive episode and 192 were assessed in the follow-up. Religiosity was evaluated using the Duke University Religion Index, comprising three dimensions of religiosity (organizational religiosity, non-organizational religiosity, intrinsic religiosity). Other potential predictors of outcomes included the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), Maudsley Staging of illness (MSM), Medical Outcomes Study Social Support Survey (MOS), World Health Organization Spirituality, Religiousness and Personal Beliefs instrument (WHOQOL-SRPB) and Hamilton Depression Scale (HAM-D).
Suicide; Social Support; Depression; Religiosity; Remission; Spirituality