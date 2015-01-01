|
Boyd SI, Mackin DM, Klein DN. J. Clin. Child Adolesc. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
33125291
OBJECTIVE: Studies of the association between early childhood low temperamental fearfulness or behavioral inhibition (BI) and later externalizing symptoms are few and results are inconsistent, despite research from outside the temperament field that has linked fearlessness with externalizing problems. There is also a large literature showing that peer victimization (PV) predicts externalizing symptoms. However, no prior studies have examined the joint effect of low temperamental fearfulness/BI and PV on externalizing psychopathology. The current study examined the main and joint effects of low temperamental fearfulness/BI and PV on broad internalizing and externalizing problems, as well as more narrow forms of externalizing psychopathology.
