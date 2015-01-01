Abstract

In Jordan, almost any medication can be bought from pharmacies. This ready availability is linked with abuse. Previous literature describes medicine abuse from pharmacists' and general public perspectives. Here we investigate experiences of 17 men in addiction treatment in Amman (21-39 years) of obtaining psychoactive medicines. Alprazolam, clonazepam, bromazepam and tramadol were most commonly abused. Psychoactive medicines were obtained from street dealers, but pharmacies were preferred. Regulations appears ineffective; lack of understanding of pharmacists of the abuse potential of some medicines was perceived; 'softening rules' on supply was attributed to cultural and social norms around familiarity.

