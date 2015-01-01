Abstract

The connection between intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration and problematic alcohol and/ or other drug (AOD) use has been well established in public health, social work and criminology research. Despite the overwhelming evidence of the correlation between these two problem behaviors, service systems addressing these issues have historically done so in siloed approaches to practice. AOD interventions have frequently been criticized for a lack of IPV focused assessment and practice. Similarly, specialist IPV interventions generally do not address clients' underlying risk factors, including problematic AOD use, through holistic intervention approaches. Suggestions to combine IPV and AOD focused interventions for men who use violence are often met with skepticism, raising questions around which sector could deliver a combined intervention approach and how different ideological standpoints in client work can and should be integrated into a combined framework. In this article, we examine the views of key stakeholders (n = 10) involved in the funding, development and/ or delivery of different service responses to men who use IPV in an Australian jurisdiction. Drawing on qualitative interview and focus group data, we explore their views around combined, group-based interventions, including the perceived need for such intervention models along with sector readiness and key considerations critical in informing the combining of IPV and AOD focused perpetrator interventions. Stakeholder findings identify the need for holistic responses to perpetrators of IPV with comorbid problematic AOD use. Further, findings provide guidance for funding bodies and community service providers considering combined, group-based interventions for perpetrators of IPV with comorbid problematic AOD use.

Language: en