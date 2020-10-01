Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aims to examine the relationship between self-reported history of concussion and risk factors for completed suicide among middle school students.



METHODS: We analyzed state-level data from the 2017 YRBS. The study sample was n = 19,254 middle school students in 7 States: Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Virginia. We conducted multi-level, multivariate logistic regression models to assess the relationship between self-reported concussions and suicidal ideations, planned suicide attempt, and past suicide attempt.



RESULTS: Approximately 17.8% of the sample self-reported a history of concussion. Self-reported history of concussion was significantly associated with greater odds for history of suicidal ideation (Adj OR: 1.31), planned suicide attempt (Adj OR: 1.36), and past suicide attempt (Adj OR: 1.67).



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first study to examine the relationship between self-reported concussion and risk factor for completed suicide among middle school students. Research findings mirror similar study done among high school students and young adults.



FINDINGS suggest the need to expand prevention programs, intervention strategies and education campaigns to include middle school students.

Language: en