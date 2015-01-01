Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although severe dementia could protect against suicide death by decreasing a person's capacity to implement a suicide plan, patients with early dementia may have better cognition, giving them more sustained insight into their disease and better enabling them to carry out a suicide plan. This study investigated suicide risk in older adults within 1 year of receiving a diagnosis of dementia.



METHODS: This study used National Health Insurance Service Senior Cohort data and included 36 541 older adults with newly diagnosed dementia (a Mini-Mental State Examination score ≤ 26 and a Clinical Dementia Rating score ≥ 1 or a Global Deterioration Scale score ≥ 3), including Alzheimer disease, vascular dementia and other/unspecified dementia, from 2004 to 2012. We selected older adults without dementia through 1:1 propensity-score matching using sex, age, comorbidities and index year, with follow-up throughout 2013. We estimated adjusted hazard ratios (AHRs) of suicide deaths within 1 year after diagnosis using a time-dependent Cox proportional hazards model.



RESULTS: We verified 46 suicide deaths during the first year after a dementia diagnosis. Older adults with dementia had an increased risk of suicide death compared to those without dementia (AHR 2.57; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.49-4.44). Older adults with Alzheimer disease (AHR 2.50; 95% CI 1.41-4.44) or other/unspecified dementia (AHR 4.32; 95% CI 2.04-9.15) had an increased risk of suicide death compared to those without dementia. Patients with dementia but without other mental disorders (AHR 1.96; 95% CI 1.02-3.77) and patients with dementia and other mental disorders (AHR 3.22; 95% CI 1.78-5.83) had an increased risk of suicide death compared to patients without dementia. Patients with dementia and schizophrenia (AHR 8.73; 95% CI 2.57-29.71), mood disorders (AHR 2.84; 95% CI 1.23-6.53) or anxiety or somatoform disorders (AHR 3.53; 95% CI 1.73-7.21), respectively, had an increased risk of suicide death compared to patients with those conditions but without dementia.



LIMITATIONS: This study examined only elderly patients in South Korea, a population with a substantially higher suicide rate than the global population. Caution must be exercised when generalizing the results to populations with dissimilar backgrounds.



CONCLUSION: Patients with dementia had an increased risk of suicide death within 1 year after diagnosis compared to those without dementia.

