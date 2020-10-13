Abstract

The purpose of the current study was to examine the serial mediating effect of sleep quality and depression on the relationship between attitude toward mental health services and suicidal ideation among adolescents attending middle and high school in Daejeon City, South Korea. A total of 151 of 200 surveys were used for serial multiple mediation analysis. Suicidal ideation was positively associated with depression (r = 0.706, p < 0.001) and sleep quality (r = 0.173, p = 0.034), and negatively associated with age (r = -0.19, p = 0.02). Suicidal ideation was positively influenced by attitude toward mental health services (β = 0.261, p = 0.039), which was also influenced by depression (β = 2.805, p < 0.001). Depression was shown to have a significant mediating effect on the relationship of attitude toward mental health services for suicidal ideation (indirect effect = -0.828); however, sleep quality did not have an effect. Regular assessment of and interventions for depression are a priority for overall prevention of adolescent suicide. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, 58(11), 29-36.].

Language: en