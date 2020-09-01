Abstract

provide a unique update on single, multifactorial, and multicomponent falls prevention interventions for community-dwelling older adults and long-term care (LTC) residents. Falls are an ongoing concern for older adults and health care providers alike and can result in significant injury and disability. Exercise is one of many nonpharmacologic fall prevention interventions and we are encouraged by the recent focus on exercise. However, we question their decision to focus on a "healthy" LTC population and for combining studies in LTC and the community in their results, discussion, and conclusions...

Language: en