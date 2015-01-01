Abstract

This study revises the non-local macroscopic pedestrian flow model proposed in [R. M. Colombo, M. Garavello, and M. Lécureux-Mercier. A class of nonlocal models for pedestrian traffic. Math. Models Methods Appl. Sci., 22(4):1150023, 2012] to account for anisotropic interactions and the presence of walls or other obstacles in the walking domain. We prove the well-posedness of this extended model and we apply high-resolution numerical schemes to illustrate the model characteristics. In particular, numerical simulations highlight the role of different model parameters in the observed pattern formation.

Language: en