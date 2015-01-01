Abstract

Substance use in pregnancy, including alcohol use, drug use, or smoking, is associated with poor health outcomes for both the mother and her unborn child. Building on previous research that has examined the cumulative impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) on maternal binge drinking and alcohol use in pregnancy, the current study sought to examine the association between maternal ACEs and substance use in pregnancy more broadly, including alcohol use, binge drinking, smoking, and drug use. Furthermore, we also examined how different adversity subtypes, including sexual abuse, family violence (physical abuse, emotional abuse), and household dysfunction, differentially predict maternal substance use behavior. A sample of 1994 women were recruited between, 2008 and 2011 from a community-based pregnancy cohort in Calgary, Canada. Self-reported information on maternal substance use and exposure to ACEs prior to the age of 18 years were collected. Examining ACE subtypes, medium effects were observed for the role of household-dysfunction on binge drinking, drug use, and smoking in pregnancy, while only small effects were observed for family violence on binge drinking, drug use, and smoking. There were no significant effects for sexual abuse after controlling for covariates. A dose-response association between the number of ACEs and substance use in pregnancy was also demonstrated. Increased support prior to, and in pregnancy, particularly for women with a history of childhood adversity, is needed to reduce substance use behaviors in pregnancy.

