Abstract

Individuality in clinical gait analysis is often quantified by an individual's kinematic deviation from the norm, but it is unclear how these deviations generalize across different walking speeds and ground slopes. Understanding individuality across tasks has important implications in the tuning of prosthetic legs, where clinicians have limited time and resources to personalize the kinematic motion of the leg to therapeutically enhance the wearer's gait. This study seeks to determine an efficient way to predictively model an individual's kinematics over a continuous range of slopes and speeds given only one personalized task at level ground. We were able to predict the kinematics of able-bodied individuals at a wide variety of conditions that were not specifically tuned. Applied to 10 human subjects, the individualization method reduced the RMSE between the model and subject's kinematics over all tasks by an average of 2% (max 52%) at the ankle, 27% (max 59%) at the knee, and 45% (max 83%) at the hip. Our results indicate that knowing how an individual subject differs from the average subject at level ground alone is enough information to improve kinematic predictions across all tasks. This research offers a new method for personalizing robotic prosthetic legs over a variety of tasks without the need of an engineer, which could make these complex devices more clinically viable.

