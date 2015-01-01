|
Joormann J, McLean SA, Beaudoin FL, An X, Stevens JS, Zeng D, Neylan TC, Clifford G, Linnstaedt SD, Germine LT, Rauch SL, Musey PI, Hendry PL, Sheikh S, Jones CW, Punches BE, Fermann G, Hudak LA, Mohiuddin K, Murty V, McGrath ME, Haran JP, Pascual J, Seamon M, Peak DA, Pearson C, Domeier RM, Sergot P, Merchant R, Sanchez LD, Rathlev NK, Peacock WF, Bruce SE, Barch D, Pizzagalli DA, Luna B, Harte SE, Hwang I, Lee S, Sampson N, Koenen KC, Ressler KJ, Kessler RC. Psychol. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
33118917
Abstract
BACKGROUND: This is the first report on the association between trauma exposure and depression from the Advancing Understanding of RecOvery afteR traumA(AURORA) multisite longitudinal study of adverse post-traumatic neuropsychiatric sequelae (APNS) among participants seeking emergency department (ED) treatment in the aftermath of a traumatic life experience.
PTSD; trauma; depression; Anxiety