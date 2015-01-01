Abstract

BACKGROUND: Crystal methamphetamine attracts an elevated level of negative attention in Australia and internationally, however there is a paucity of research into stigma and discrimination surrounding this drug. This study aimed to investigate and compare levels of public stigma, self-stigma and discrimination surrounding crystal methamphetamine use in a large sample of Australian residents.



METHODS: A cross-sectional online survey, open to all Australian residents aged 18 years and over, was conducted from November 2018 to March 2019 examining stigmatising attitudes towards people who use crystal methamphetamine. Respondents also reported any personal history of crystal methamphetamine use and experiences of discrimination. Multiple linear regression examined whether prior crystal methamphetamine use was associated with holding stigmatising attitudes. Covariates included in the analysis were presence of a family member or friend who uses crystal methamphetamine, knowledge about crystal methamphetamine, gender, age and region.



RESULTS: A total of 2108 Australian participants completed the study (mean age = 36.3 years; 59% females; 27% had used crystal methamphetamine). Many participants reported being discriminated against because of their crystal methamphetamine use. Stigmatising attitudes were prevalent, particularly among those who hadn't used crystal methamphetamine (p<.001). Others more likely to endorse stigmatising attitudes included females (p=.004 vs. males), individuals with less knowledge about crystal methamphetamine (p<.001) and those living in regional (p<.001) and rural/remote locations (p<.001) compared to metropolitan areas.



CONCLUSION: Stigma and discrimination surrounding crystal methamphetamine use was common in this sample of Australian residents, with public stigma more prevalent than self-stigma. This highlights a need for stigma reduction initiatives. Given higher levels of knowledge were associated with less stigmatising attitudes, public education campaigns providing accurate, evidence-based information about crystal methamphetamine along with guidelines and support for accurate media reporting, present promising approaches to stigma reduction. Exploration of other stigma reduction initiatives is also vital to ensuring people who use crystal methamphetamine feel supported in seeking help.

Language: en