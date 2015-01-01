Abstract

BACKGROUND: Avocados are increasingly being consumed due to the nutritional benefits they provide. Avocado related hand injuries reflect their increasing popularity. Most injuries occur in attempting to de-stone the fruit. This is a prospective cohort study reviewing hand injuries sustained from preparing the fruit.



METHODS: Data was prospectively collected from three centres across United Kingdom (UK) over a 4-year period. The data was analysed for patient demographics, nature and zone of injury and management required.



RESULTS: A total of 35 patients and 42 injuries were included in the study. The median age of patients presenting with these injuries was 33 years, with majority of injuries occurring in the 21-30 age group. Most (88%, n = 31) of patients were male. Majority (85%, n = 36) of injuries happened during the de-stoning of the fruit. All injuries occurred in the non-dominant hand, with 70%, (n = 30) of wounds being sustained in zone 3. All injuries required surgical management and needed between 1 to 6 follow up outpatient visits. Vital structures such as tendons, digital nerves, pulleys and joint capsule were frequently implicated and required exploration or repair.



CONCLUSIONS: Avocado related hand wounds are serious injuries with an associated morbidity. They frequently sustained by young patients. They usually require surgical management and may need numerous outpatient attendances. Caution and public education should be advocated on the preparation of avocados. This is the largest study to date that has reviewed the surgical management of avocado hand injuries.

