SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sajid S, Gill J, Chojnowski A, Singh R. J. Hand Surg. Asian Pac. Vol. 2020; 25(4): 402-406.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, World Scientific Publishing)

DOI

10.1142/S2424835520500423

PMID

33115349

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Avocados are increasingly being consumed due to the nutritional benefits they provide. Avocado related hand injuries reflect their increasing popularity. Most injuries occur in attempting to de-stone the fruit. This is a prospective cohort study reviewing hand injuries sustained from preparing the fruit.

METHODS: Data was prospectively collected from three centres across United Kingdom (UK) over a 4-year period. The data was analysed for patient demographics, nature and zone of injury and management required.

RESULTS: A total of 35 patients and 42 injuries were included in the study. The median age of patients presenting with these injuries was 33 years, with majority of injuries occurring in the 21-30 age group. Most (88%, n = 31) of patients were male. Majority (85%, n = 36) of injuries happened during the de-stoning of the fruit. All injuries occurred in the non-dominant hand, with 70%, (n = 30) of wounds being sustained in zone 3. All injuries required surgical management and needed between 1 to 6 follow up outpatient visits. Vital structures such as tendons, digital nerves, pulleys and joint capsule were frequently implicated and required exploration or repair.

CONCLUSIONS: Avocado related hand wounds are serious injuries with an associated morbidity. They frequently sustained by young patients. They usually require surgical management and may need numerous outpatient attendances. Caution and public education should be advocated on the preparation of avocados. This is the largest study to date that has reviewed the surgical management of avocado hand injuries.


Language: en

Keywords

Avocado related hand injuries; Hazards of preparing avocados; Management of avocado hand injuries

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print