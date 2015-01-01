Abstract

Snakes play a crucial role in natural ecosystems, providing ecological services to people by decreasing rodent populations which may cause disease transmission and impair agricultural production. Despite these benefits, snakes are historically a target of persecution and negative attitudes across cultures, and many of them are threatened. Understanding the predictors of snake-human conflicts is essential to improve conservation efforts. We investigated the degree to which emotions, myth beliefs, experience with snakes (via exposure, bites, and knowledge of mortality from a snakebite), and education would predict attitudes toward snakes in a sample of southeastern Nigerian people. We further examined whether attitudes would predict intentional killing of snakes. Ordinal regression analyses revealed that fear, disgust, and belief in the myth that snakes are evil were related to low tolerance of snakes. More frequent encounters with snakes and higher education were associated with higher tolerance of snakes. Furthermore, higher tolerance of snakes was associated with a reduced likelihood of intentionally killing snakes, even when controlling for the influence of the other psychological and experiential variables. Wildlife management education interventions may be important to change attitudes and decrease intentional killing of snakes.

Language: en