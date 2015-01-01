Abstract

Intoxications with sulpiride, an antipsychotic, are rare and only limited literature is available. We describe a successful treatment of a sulpiride intoxication. A 67-year-old female, with a history of intentional suicide attempt, was admitted to the emergency department (ED) because of a suspected out of hospital cardiac arrest. At presentation, she was hemodynamically unstable, with a Glasgow Coma Scale of 3 and slight prolongation of QTc-time. History taken from her husband raised suspicion of a suicide attempt with medication. Consultation of the on-call pharmacist and performance of a toxicology screening accelerated the diagnosis of a sulpiride intoxication. The patient was intubated because of respiratory insufficiency, admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and treated with activated charcoal, laxatives and sodium bicarbonate. The following day, she was extubated with stable hemodynamics and a normalized ECG. Treatment of sulpiride intoxications is mainly symptomatic and consists of supportive care. An important note is the avoidance of antiarrhythmic drugs, except for lidocaine, epinephrine and dopamine, as they might worsen arrhythmia and hypotension.

