Bennett AN, Dyball DM, Boos CJ, Fear NT, Schofield S, Bull AMJ, Cullinan P, ADVANCE Study. BMJ Open 2020; 10(10): e037850.
33127630
INTRODUCTION: The Afghanistan war (2003-2014) was a unique period in military medicine. Many service personnel survived injuries of a severity that would have been fatal at any other time in history; the long-term health outcomes of such injuries are unknown. The ArmeD SerVices TrAuma and RehabilitatioN OutComE (ADVANCE) study aims to determine the long-term effects on both medical and psychosocial health of servicemen surviving this severe combat related trauma.
mental health; cardiac epidemiology; musculoskeletal disorders; rehabilitation medicine