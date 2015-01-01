Abstract

Suicide rates are elevated in individuals with chronic illness, yet few studies have examined risk factors for suicide in this population. Drawing from theoretical models and risk factors identified in the suicide literature more broadly, this article provides a conceptual overview of cognitive (e.g., pain catastrophizing, self-criticism), affective (e.g., emotion dysregulation), interpersonal (e.g., perceived burdensomeness, thwarted belongingness, critical expressed emotion), and behavioral factors that may contribute, at least in part, to the link between chronic illness, and illness-specific factors, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors. We also outline several avenues for future research in this area and provide specific considerations and recommendations for the screening, assessment, and initial intervention of suicide risk within individuals with chronic health conditions.

