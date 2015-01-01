Abstract

Deployed clinicians have limited resources at their disposal to augment medical decision-making and management. All deploying personnel undergo predeployment medical assessment to evaluate their fitness for deployment. The purpose of predeployment screening is to allow for anticipation of medical needs that may arise which could challenge the available medical resources in an expeditionary environment. Medical standards for deployment are published, identifying disqualifying conditions and medications. A history of latent tuberculosis infection is not disqualifying for deployment. Isoniazid is not specifically mentioned as a disqualifying medication, though it is well known to have the potential of causing drug-induced liver injury. Here, a case of fatal isoniazid-induced drug-induced liver injury in a deployed setting is presented with a review of current latent tuberculosis infection literature. Our goal is for the reader to form their own opinion whether or not isoniazid should be used in the forward environment.

