|
Citation
|
Collins JL, Thomas LJ, Vugrin M. Nurs. Forum 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33128394
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Data regarding the connection between driver licensure and social determinants for youth could provide insight into the impact of driver license acquisition. These relationships are important for youth overall and particularly for foster youth given that adolescents in foster care obtain driver's licenses less often than their non-foster care peers. This integrative review explores the association between driver licensure and social determinants.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
automobile driving; driver's license; foster youth; late adolescence; social determinants of health; transition