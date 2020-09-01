Abstract

PURPOSE: Adolescence encompasses a critical developmental phase, which fosters or hinders psychological, physical, and social health. Whole-school interventions take a universal approach in targeting the entire school environment ("school climate") to improve adolescent outcomes; however, little is known about the mediating role of school climate on these effects.



METHODS: Our study (N = 5,539) was situated within the Strengthening Evidence base on scHool-based intErventions for pRomoting randomized controlled trial, which demonstrated the effectiveness of a lay counselor-delivered school intervention among secondary school students in Bihar, India. We examined the potential mediating role of school climate and its subcomponents (relationships at school, sense of belonging, commitment to academic achievement, and participation in school events) at 8 months postrandomization of the Strengthening Evidence base on scHool-based intErventions for pRomoting intervention on longer term adolescent health outcomes (depressive symptoms, experiences of bullying, and perpetration of violence) at 17 months postrandomization. The trial was registered with ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT02484014).



RESULTS: School climate mediated the effects of the intervention on all three outcomes of interest. A nurturing school environment, characterized by supportive and engaged relationships with teachers and peers, a sense of belonging, and active participation in school climate predicted lower rates of depressive symptoms, experiences of bullying, and perpetration of violence. Noteworthy, it was the quality of these relationships, rather than the commitment to learning, which was most predictive of outcomes.



CONCLUSION: Educational policies should consider bolstering the school's social environment to directly impact adolescent health and well-being.

Language: en