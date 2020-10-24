|
Citation
Anonymous. Vet. Rec. 2020; 187(9): e362.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, British Veterinary Association, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
33127784
Abstract
I was deeply saddened by the testimonies published recently in Vet Record (17/24 October 2020, vol 187, pp 294-297). Hearing how long these alleged issues with David Argyle have occurred and continuing to witness such mistreatment myself, I worry for the future of the veterinary school, and, with the RCVS nomination, also for the wellbeing of the profession.
