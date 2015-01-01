Abstract

When localising sounds in space the brain relies on internal models that specify the correspondence between the auditory input reaching the ears, initial head-position and coordinates in external space. These models can be updated throughout life, setting the basis for re-learning spatial hearing abilities in adulthood. In addition, strategic behavioural adjustments allow people to quickly adapt to atypical listening situations. Until recently, the potential role of dynamic listening, involving head-movements or reaching to sounds, have remained largely overlooked. Here, we exploited visual virtual reality (VR) and real-time kinematic tracking, to study the role of active multisensory-motor interactions when hearing individuals adapt to altered binaural cues (one ear plugged and muffed). Participants were immersed in a VR scenario showing 17 virtual speakers at ear-level. In each trial, they heard a sound delivered from a real speaker aligned with one of the virtual ones and were instructed to either reach-to-touch the perceived sound source (Reaching group), or read the label associated with the speaker (Naming group). Participants were free to move their heads during the task and received audio-visual feedback on their performance. Most importantly, they performed the task under binaural or monaural listening.



RESULTS show that both groups adapt rapidly to monaural listening, improving sound localisation performance across trials and changing their head-movement behaviour. Reaching the sounds induced faster and larger sound localisation improvements, compared to just naming its position. This benefit was linked to progressively wider head-movements to explore auditory space, selectively in the Reaching group. In conclusion, reaching to sounds in an immersive visual VR context proved most effective for adapting to altered binaural listening. Head-movements played an important role in adaptation, pointing to the importance of dynamic listening when implementing training protocols for improving spatial hearing.

Language: en