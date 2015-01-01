|
Citation
|
Valzolgher C, Verdelet G, Salemme R, Lombardi L, Gaveau V, Farnè A, Pavani F. Neuropsychologia 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33130161
|
Abstract
|
When localising sounds in space the brain relies on internal models that specify the correspondence between the auditory input reaching the ears, initial head-position and coordinates in external space. These models can be updated throughout life, setting the basis for re-learning spatial hearing abilities in adulthood. In addition, strategic behavioural adjustments allow people to quickly adapt to atypical listening situations. Until recently, the potential role of dynamic listening, involving head-movements or reaching to sounds, have remained largely overlooked. Here, we exploited visual virtual reality (VR) and real-time kinematic tracking, to study the role of active multisensory-motor interactions when hearing individuals adapt to altered binaural cues (one ear plugged and muffed). Participants were immersed in a VR scenario showing 17 virtual speakers at ear-level. In each trial, they heard a sound delivered from a real speaker aligned with one of the virtual ones and were instructed to either reach-to-touch the perceived sound source (Reaching group), or read the label associated with the speaker (Naming group). Participants were free to move their heads during the task and received audio-visual feedback on their performance. Most importantly, they performed the task under binaural or monaural listening.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
binaural cues; Dynamic listening; head movements; reaching to sounds; sound localisation