Abstract

We aimed to identify brain structural changes in cortical and subcortical regions linked to recent suicidal behavior. We performed secondary analyses of structural MRI data of two independent studies, namely the Establishing Moderators/Biosignatures of Antidepressant Response - Clinical Care (EMBARC) study and a Little Rock study on acute suicidal behavior. Study 1 (EMBARC, N = 187), compared individuals with remote suicide attempts (Remote-SA), individuals with lifetime suicide ideation but no attempts (Lifetime-SI only), and depressed individuals without lifetime suicide ideation or attempts (non-suicidal depressed). Study 2 (Little Rock data, N = 34) included patients recently hospitalized for suicide ideation or attempt constituted by: patients who recently attempted suicide (Recent-SA), individuals with remote suicide attempts (Remote-SA), and Lifetime-SI only. Study 3 combined the EMBARC and Little Rock datasets including Recent-SA, Remote-SA, Lifetime-SI only and non-suicidal depressed individuals. In Study 1 and Study 2, no significant differences were observed between groups. In Study 3, significantly lower middle temporal gyrus thickness, insular surface area, and thalamic volume and higher volume in the nucleus accumbens were observed in Recent-SA. This pattern of structural abnormalities may underlie pain and emotion dysregulation, which have been linked to the transition from suicidal thoughts to action.

