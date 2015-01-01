Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Prospective cohort study with two times of measurement.

OBJECTIVE: To assess the relationship between use of assistive devices for walking (at baseline) and the number of annual fall-related injuries (at follow-up) among a cohort of ambulatory adults with spinal cord injury (SCI).



SETTING: Medical University in the Southeastern United States.



METHODS: There were 622 ambulatory adults who met the eligibility criteria, 317 of whom completed both baseline and follow-up assessments. The participants completed a mailed self-report assessment (SRA) that measured self-reported number of fall-related injuries in the previous year, and the use of orthopedic equipment (assistive devices) for walking, including cane(s), crutches, walker, and braces, was assessed at both baseline and follow-up.



RESULTS: The percentage of at least one self-reported fall-related injury decreased from 22% at baseline to 13% at the follow-up. Walker and cane use at baseline was significantly associated with fall-related injuries at follow-up. Participants using one walking device related to 194% greater number of fall injures, and using multiple device related to 730% greater number of fall injures than those who used no devices. We also found walker users were associated with 214% greater number of fall injures, while cane users were associated with 160% greater number of fall injures.



CONCLUSIONS: The probability of fall-related injury remained high among persons who are ambulatory after SCI. Health care professionals should be aware of the balance between the goal of ambulation and the potential increased risk of fall-related injuries associated with assistive device use.

