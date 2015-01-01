Abstract

AIM: To identify factors affecting the progression of traumatic intracranial hemorrhagic injury (t-ICH) during interventional radiology (IVR) for the hemostasis of extracranial hemorrhagic injury.



Methods: This was a retrospective comparative study. Fifty-two patients with t-ICH who underwent hemostasis using IVR for extracranial trauma at our institute were included. Clinical and computed tomography scan data were collected to investigate factors associated with t-ICH progression.



Results: Fifty-two subjects (36 men/16 women) with a mean age of 70.9 ± 19.2 years were analyzed. The mean Injury Severity Score was 34.9 ± 11.2. In 29 patients (55.7%), t-ICH progressed during IVR. Hematoma progression frequently occurred in patients with acute subdural hematoma (56.2%) and traumatic intracerebral hematoma/hemorrhagic brain contusion (66.6%). Factors associated with t-ICH progression included age (P = 0.029), consciousness level at admission (P = 0.001), Revised Trauma Scale (P = 0.036), probability of survival (P = 0.043), platelet count (P = 0.005), fibrinogen level (P = 0.016), hemoglobin level (P = 0.003), D-dimer level (P = 0.046), and red blood cell transfusion volume (P = 0.023).



Conclusion: Aggressive correction of anemia, thrombocytopenia, and low fibrinogen levels in severe consciousness disturbance patients with acute subdural hematoma and traumatic intracerebral hematoma/hemorrhagic brain contusion could improve the prognosis after IVR for hemostasis of extracranial hemorrhagic injuries.

