Yousefinejad V, Moradi B, Mohammadi Baneh A, Sheikhesmaeili F, Babahajian A. Arch. Acad. Emerg. Med. 2020; 8(1): e69.
(Copyright © 2020, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences)
unavailable
33134965 PMCID
INTRODUCTION: Identification of high-risk patients with poor prognosis is essential for quick diagnosis and treatment of methanol poisoning to prevent death and improve the outcome. The aim of this study was to evaluate the clinical and laboratory factors in patients with methanol poisoning to determine the prognosis and outcome.
Poisoning; Health Care; methanol; Outcome Assessment; Prognosis