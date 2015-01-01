Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Identification of high-risk patients with poor prognosis is essential for quick diagnosis and treatment of methanol poisoning to prevent death and improve the outcome. The aim of this study was to evaluate the clinical and laboratory factors in patients with methanol poisoning to determine the prognosis and outcome.



Methods: In this retrospective cross-sectional study, all patients with methanol poisoning, who had presented to the emergency department of Tohid Hospital, Sanandaj, Iran from 2011 to 2019 (8 years) were enrolled using census method. Multivariate logistic regression analysis was performed to find the independent predictive factors of poor outcome in the mentioned patients.



Result: Methanol poisoning was diagnosed in 52 (11.55%) of the 450 cases admitted to hospital for alcohol intoxication. In multivariate analysis, time interval from methanol intake to hospital admission (OR=1.06; 95% CI= 1.00-1.11; p=0.04), respiratory arrest (OR=25.59; 95% CI= 1.37-478.13; p=0.03), and higher concentration of blood glucose (OR=1.03; 95% CI= 1.00-1.09; p=0.03) had a significant correlation with Poor outcomes.



Conclusions: Based on the findings of this study, delayed admission to hospital, respiratory arrest and hyperglycemia were identified as independent risk factors of poor outcome in methanol poisoning.

