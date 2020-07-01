Abstract

PURPOSE: To assess statewide prevalence of medical access, concussion reporting, and concussion clearance rates of high school athletic departments in Massachusetts after the implementation of state-wide concussion legislation.



Methods: A random sample of 50 athletic directors (ADs) from Massachusetts high schools with an enrollment of >150 students was selected. A 10-minute electronic survey about access to athletic trainers and physicians, and concussion reporting and clearance practices was administered. Responses were anonymous.



Results: The response rate was 80% (n = 40). In total, 90% of respondents were male. Median age and experience of respondents was 52 years old and 10 years, respectively. The median school size was 637 students, represented from all Massachusetts geographic athletic districts. ADs disclosed that on average, 12% (95% confidence interval 7%-20%) of concussions go unreported at their schools. In total, 16% of respondents reported that at least 1 in 4 of concussed athletes at their school returned to play without appropriate medical clearance, and 5% of ADs reported that not all of their coaches had undergone any form of concussion training. Overall, 55% of high schools do not have access to a full-time athletic trainer and 50% do not have a team physician; 20% have affiliations with an orthopaedic surgeon and 8% with a neurologist.



Conclusions: Despite new regulations in Massachusetts, high school ADs report concussion reporting and clearance that are less than 100%. Less than one half of all Massachusetts high schools report access to a full-time athletic trainer or formal relationship with a school physician.



Clinical Relevance: Investigating compliance with Massachusetts school athletics safety regulations could help identify a need for reform of policies designed to help schools keep student athletes safer in situations where a concussion may have occurred.

