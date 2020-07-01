Abstract

PURPOSE: To compare return to sports, functional outcomes, and complications of a consecutive series of contact athletes with anterior glenohumeral instability treated with isolated arthroscopic Bankart repair for isolated anterior instability.



Methods: Between January 2008 and December 2016, 351 competitive athletes who participated in contact or collision sports underwent isolated arthroscopic Bankart repair at our institution (rugby n = 105, soccer n = 90, martial arts n = 36 boxing n = 28, field hockey n = 30, handball n = 31, and basketball n = 31). Return to sports, the Rowe score, and the Athletic Shoulder Outcome Scoring System (ASOSS) score were used to assess functional outcomes. Complications also were evaluated.



Results: The mean follow-up period was 66.7 months (range, 36-148 months) and the mean age of the 351 patients was 21.3 years (range, 17-30 years).Overall, 309 patients (88%) were able to return to sports, and 284 (81%) returned at the same level as before the injury. The mean time to return to sports was 5.3 months. The rate of return to sports, the level achieved by the patients, and time to return to sports varied significantly between sports. The Rowe and ASOSS scores showed statistical improvement after operation (P <.001). The ASOSS score varied significantly between sports (P <.001). There were 40 recurrences (11.3%), 7 complications (2%) and 21 patients (6%) underwent revision surgery. There was a significant difference in the rate of recurrences and revisions between the different contact sports.



Conclusions: In athletes with glenohumeral instability who undergo isolated arthroscopic Bankart repair for isolated anterior instability, there is great variability in the rate of return to sport at the same level, in shoulder performance after returning to competition, and in the postoperative recurrence rates. Due to the high variability found in our study, results after arthroscopic Bankart repair in contact athletes should not be reported globally by including the different sports under the "collision or contact sports" label.



Level of Evidence: Retrospective Case Series; Level of evidence, 4.

