Abstract

PURPOSE: Large quantities of analgesics are prescribed to control pain among patients with burn injuries and may lead to chronic use and dependency. This study aimed to determine whether patients are overprescribed analgesics at discharge and to identify factors that influence prescribing patterns.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: A retrospective review of patient charts (n = 199) between July 1, 2015-2018 were reviewed from a registry at a single burn center. Opioid, neuropathic pain agent, acetaminophen, and ibuprofen quantities given before and at discharge were compared. Linear mixed regression models were used to identify factors that increased the amount of analgesics prescribed.



RESULTS: On average, patients were prescribed significantly more analgesics at discharge compared to what was consumed pre-discharge (p < 0.0001). Specifically, on average, providers did not overprescribe the daily dose, but overprescribed the duration of pain medications required. For every increase in percent TBSA, 14 MEQ more opioids, 203 mg more neuropathic pain agents, 843 mg more acetaminophen, and 126 mg more ibuprofen were prescribed (p < 0.05). Surgery was a predictor for higher opioid and neuropathic pain agent prescriptions (p = 0.03), while length of stay was associated with fewer neuropathic pain agents prescribed (p = 0.04). Fewer ibuprofen were given to patients with a history of substance misuse (p = 0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: The quantity of analgesics prescribed at discharge varied widely and often prescribed for long durations of time. Standardized prescribing guidelines should be developed to optimize how analgesics are prescribed at discharge.

