Abstract

The authors present a case of a patient who used Kambo frog poison for body cleansing that induced severe vomiting and led to esophageal rupture followed by tension pneumothorax and septic shock. Kambo is the waxy substance secreted by the nocturnal giant tree frog Phyllomedusa bicolor. Kambo, which is poisonous, is commonly believed in South America to have cleansing and healing properties. As alternative medicine becomes more common, and as more tourists frequent our hospitals, knowledge of these types of ritual related exposures is important for the practicing emergency physician to be aware of.

Language: en